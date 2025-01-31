Gadwal Set to Become an Export Hub: District Collector Outlines Growth Strategy

Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has assured that all necessary facilities will be provided to enhance the export of Gadwal sarees, agricultural produce, and other local products.

Speaking at the District Export Promotion Committee meeting held at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Friday, the Collector emphasized the importance of strengthening the local economy and transforming Gadwal into an export hub. He directed officials to collect and analyze data on exportable products from the district, in collaboration with relevant associations, and submit a detailed report.

He noted that Gadwal sarees, cotton, groundnut, mangoes, and rice are among the major products from the district, and efforts should be made to expand their export potential. Raising awareness about export opportunities and addressing challenges faced by industry associations is essential. The Collector instructed officials to take necessary steps to resolve issues faced by handloom weavers and ensure that they obtain an Import-Export Code (IEC) for trading. Additionally, he suggested participation in national exhibitions to promote Gadwal sarees and proposed setting up a common facility center in the district, resolving any land-related concerns.

Addressing the issues faced by rice millers, he directed officials to find suitable solutions. To streamline these efforts, the General Manager of Industries was designated as the nodal officer, responsible for continuous updates and awareness programs. Along with increasing production, the focus should be on expanding local and international markets.

Regarding the TS-iPASS scheme, he stressed the need for timely approval of all industrial setup applications. Under the T-FRIED scheme, female beneficiaries are eligible for a 45% subsidy, while male beneficiaries can receive a 35% subsidy. For SC/ST category applicants, subsidies will be granted for up to 25 units.

This initiative by the Gadwal District administration marks a significant step toward economic development by prioritizing exports and industrial growth. By focusing on Gadwal sarees, agricultural products, and industrial expansion, the plan aims to create employment opportunities, increase farmers' income, and put Gadwal on the global trade map.

The emphasis on obtaining IEC registration and participating in exhibitions could enhance the visibility of Gadwal handlooms, further boosting their market potential. The move to establish a common facility center also indicates a structured approach to streamlining exports.

By appointing a nodal officer and ensuring coordination among various departments, the Collector’s plan ensures smooth implementation. The focus on industrial approvals under TS-iPASS and subsidy support under T-FRIED showcases a commitment to encouraging entrepreneurship and investment in the district.

Overall, this initiative has the potential to transform Gadwal into a thriving export hub, provided that execution is done effectively and stakeholders receive the necessary support.