Gandhi film screening for more than 22 lakh students: CS Somesh Kumar

Rangareddy: Chief Secretary of the State government Somesh Kumar said that Gandhi's film which inspires is being screened for free to more than 22 lakh students in the state in honor of India's Independence Day. Chief Secretary of Municipal Department Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary of Home Department Ravigupta and Secretary of Education Department, watched the Gandhi movie which was being screened for students at Mantra cinema Hall in Attapur on Tuesday.

On the occasion, CS said that it is the biggest event in the country to screen Gandhi's film in such a large number for the current young generation. He said that this film is being shown to 2.5 lakh children daily in 552 cinema screens in the state. It is said that at least one percent of the children of the present generation have not seen Gandhi's movie yet. He said that as part of the Independence Day celebrations, a national flag is being presented to every house in the state, and for this purpose, 20 lakh flags are being made by handloom artisans of our State.