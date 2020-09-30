Gandhi Hospital to resume non Covid care: Minister Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has directed officials to resume non-Covid treatments in Gandhi Hospital and other teaching hospitals in the State. This decision was taken so, that PG doctors from various departments do not lose out on academic year.



Eatala conducted a review with senior officials of the department on corona situation in the State. He was informed about the decline in number of cases in several districts of the State. He wanted no reduction in the number of tests per day and gave directions to continue with the increased testing figures as being done at present.

He said that corona is not looking fatal at present but, public should not invite undue risk by letting down the guard.