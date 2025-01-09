‘Gandhi Shilp Bazaar’ nat’l exhibition opens at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar was inaugurated at Shilparamam on Wednesday by Lakshman Rao Atkuri, regional director, Southern Region Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), and additional director, Aparna.

Around 150 handicraft artisans from all over the country are participating in this mela, which will continue till January 17. Wooden dolls, folk painting, hand-printed dress materials and sarees, silver filigree, Bidri art, bamboo, cane, tie and dye, lace work, toys, dry flowers and many other handicrafts are available in the mela.