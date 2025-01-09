Live
- Govt PSU to go public in tourism sector, travel packages
- CM fears threat to his chair if he tries to check corruption: Bommai
- Loyola College celebrates Ethnic Day, Sankranti Sambaralu
- ED raids BBMP head office, inspects documents of two major projects
- Mangaluru Lit Fest 2025 to be held between January 11-12
- Angel funding platform launched to boost Vokkaliga entrepreneurs
- Brave dog saves family from devastating fire in Gangavathi
- BJP slams cong govt over facilitating surrender of Maoists
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 09 January, 2025
- Create fear among criminals,CM tells cops
‘Gandhi Shilp Bazaar’ nat’l exhibition opens at Shilparamam
Hyderabad: The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar was inaugurated at Shilparamam on Wednesday by Lakshman Rao Atkuri, regional director, Southern Region Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), and additional director, Aparna.
Around 150 handicraft artisans from all over the country are participating in this mela, which will continue till January 17. Wooden dolls, folk painting, hand-printed dress materials and sarees, silver filigree, Bidri art, bamboo, cane, tie and dye, lace work, toys, dry flowers and many other handicrafts are available in the mela.
