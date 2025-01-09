  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

‘Gandhi Shilp Bazaar’ nat’l exhibition opens at Shilparamam

‘Gandhi Shilp Bazaar’ nat’l exhibition opens at Shilparamam
x
Highlights

The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar was inaugurated at Shilparamam on Wednesday by Lakshman Rao Atkuri, regional director, Southern Region Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), and additional director, Aparna.

Hyderabad: The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar was inaugurated at Shilparamam on Wednesday by Lakshman Rao Atkuri, regional director, Southern Region Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), and additional director, Aparna.

Around 150 handicraft artisans from all over the country are participating in this mela, which will continue till January 17. Wooden dolls, folk painting, hand-printed dress materials and sarees, silver filigree, Bidri art, bamboo, cane, tie and dye, lace work, toys, dry flowers and many other handicrafts are available in the mela.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick