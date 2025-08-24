Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations to be Held Peacefully with Elaborate Arrangements – District Collector BM Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to ensure all precautionary measures for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across the district.

Holding a coordination meeting with officials at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Saturday, he instructed departments to make foolproof arrangements. He emphasized that temporary road repairs must be carried out to prevent accidents and urged that the district maintain its tradition of celebrating festivals in a spirit of harmony.

Since both Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi processions fall close together this year, the Collector insisted that advance measures be taken to avoid any untoward incidents. With continuous rains lashing the district, he stressed the need for extra caution in pandal constructions and warned against electrocution risks.

The Collector ordered round-the-clock monitoring during Ganesh idol immersion and directed officials to deploy swimmers, cranes, lighting systems, ambulances, drinking water supply, barricading, traffic management, sanitation measures, and emergency medical teams. He instructed that cranes be stationed at major immersion points such as Krishna River (Beechupalli), Jammi Chedu, Nadi Agraharam, and Jurala project backwaters to prevent mishaps. Fire services staff were told to remain on high alert.

Excise officials were directed to strictly prohibit liquor sales on immersion days. On Monday, all officials will conduct field inspections to ensure proper arrangements. On the occasion, the Collector, along with the SP and district officials, unveiled a Pollution Control Board poster promoting the use of clay idols to protect the environment.

District Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao stated that last year’s experiences should guide preparations this time. He noted that heavy rains had filled local ponds and reservoirs, necessitating extra safety precautions. He instructed removal of trees obstructing roads, installation of barricades at immersion sites, and deployment of expert swimmers.

The SP also mentioned that with Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi coinciding, Peace Committee meetings were being conducted at every police station jurisdiction to prevent communal tensions. He assured that tight police security would be arranged, with personnel deployed at every pandal, ensuring peaceful festivities through community cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, AO Bhupal Reddy, DSP Mogulayya, District Medical Officer Siddappa, Irrigation Officer Srinivasa Rao, Fisheries Officer Shakeela Bhanu, Electricity Department Officer Tirupathi Rao, Tahsildars, R&B officials, Fire Department staff, and other senior officers.