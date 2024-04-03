Gang circulating fake currency notes busted, six arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force East Zone team, along with the Begum Bazar police, busted a fake Indian currency notes circulation gang of six members. The police seized Rs 36,35,500 fake notes, cash Rs 28,000, eight mobile phones, printing material and a bike from their possession.

The accused persons were: Pabbati Murali Krishna (38), the main accused for printing and circulating the fake currency, Khader Maiden (30), Hitesh alias Mahender Das Vaishnav (30), the main circulator of fake notes, Dhasharath Kumar Parmar (27), Mali Rajuram (25) and Praveen Kumar Mali (29).

According to the police, the kingpin Murali Krishna of Guntur, was earlier arrested for printing and circulating fake currency notes; three cases were booked against him and others. In November 2023, he came in contact with Maideen of Tamil Nadu who is engaged in house hold articles instalment business.

Krishna colluded with Kadar and started printing fake notes at a rented room situated at Patancheru in Sangareddy district. Krishna procured equipment including computer, colour printer, milk white paper, iron box, green shining label and other incriminating material and started printing and circulating fake currency through Khader. For this he used to give Rs 1 Lakh fake notes for Rs 14,000 to Khader.

The police said Khader approached Hitesh of Begum Bazar and explained the fake currency circulation and its profits. Khader used to give Rs 1 Lakh fake notes for Rs. 17,000 to Hitesh. In turn Hitesh used to circulate them in open market by Dhasharath, Mali, Praveen and others by keeping some commission.

Acting on the tipoff, the police apprehended the accused at Feelkhana while they were circulating fake notes in the market. The accused, along with seized material, were handed over to the Begum Bazar police for taking necessary action.

The police advised the public to see the visible identification marks on Rs 500 notes issued by the RBI and to report to the police or bank authority whenever they receive fake notes. One can be vigilant while dealing in cash, so as to differentiate between genuine and fake notes.