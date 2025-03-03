Gangamma Utsavam held on grand scale

Nagar Kurnool: At the Ganga Mantrallamma Thalli Utsavam near Janupalli village in Koderu mandal in the district, a grand Shide programme was held. As per the unique custom practiced for many years in Telugu states, a designated person known as the Bharikarra stands at a height of 30 at the rear end of the temple chariot. The temple’s chief priest, Maddileti, performed a circumambulation (pradakshina) of the chariot and blessed the devotees by applying turmeric.

The event saw a large gathering of devotees from various regions. The Mantrallamma Thalli Utsavam, which is scheduled to commence from the Amavasya following Shivaratri, will continue for another fifteen days. Special arrangements have been made by the temple committee to ensure the convenience of the devotees, who have come in large numbers to offer their floral tributes.