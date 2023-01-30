Gangula Kamalakar releases annual calendar of Telangana BC Employees' Assn

KARIMNAGAR: BC Welfare Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar released the Telangana BC employees association annual calendar of 2023 at his residence in Karimnagar town on Sunday.

On this occasion, he ensured to take the BC employees issues to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and solve them. He informed the employees to fight against the Central government demanding the removal of restrictions upon the BCs. He also urged the employees to play a vital role in taking the government welfare schemes to the people.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, corporator T Ramulu, Telangana BC employees association district president Marri Srinivas Yadav, state vice president N Kishan Patel, district secretary Uppu Sudarshan, chief advisor Burra Sudhakar, Peddapalli district president Karunakar, secretary K Sampath, Sircilla president A Suman and secretary P Mallikarjun, media secretary B Bhumesh and others were also present.