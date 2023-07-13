Live
Gangula Kamalakar rubbishes Botsa's comments on the Telangana education system
Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar has lashed out at Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana for his comments on the Telangana educational system saying that it could not be compared to their state.
In response to the Botsa Satyanarayana comments, Gangula Kamalakar said that the Andhra leaders are still spewing venom on the Telangana state. He said that Telugu education lacked the basic infrastructure till the bifurcation of the state happened and is prospering well with the enhanced infrastructure. He said that they have increased Gurukula schools from 297 to 1009 after the formation of Telangana.
Targeting Botsa, Gangula said that it is Botsa who made severe comments when he was in Congress and continuing the same attitude towards Telangana till now. He said that many Telangana people have lost their education with the failure of the Andhra leaders who were ministers.