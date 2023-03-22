Gangula Kamalakar urges BRS cadres to strengthen KCR's hands

Karimnagar: Stating that BRS will decide the fate of future generations, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalkar urged the party cadres to unite and strengthen the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar attended the Karimnagar district extended executive meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the meeting was organised to unite the party ranks and leaders.

In order to pave golden paths for the future, all the party ranks should strengthen CM KCR's hands. BRS is the party of the weaker sections and the future belongs to BRS, which was supported by people of many castes and religions.

Kamalalar said that the differences between the party cadres and leaders should be solved within the party as all were one family so that one should not grow factions and distance from each other.

He asked that the BRS workers should stand by KCR and strengthen his hands. Telangana has great schemes which are not available in any other State in the country and let us provide BRS's welfare schemes to the coming generation as well.

KCR wants to see happiness in the eyes of girls, but Modi was causing tears to girls. It was inauspicious for a girl child to cry and it was not good for the Modi government to make a Telangana girl child cry.

The BRS party Athmeeya Sammelanms would be conducted soon in the district to reach out to the cadres and to correct if there were any mistakes. BJP and Congress were the parties of Delhi and they would rob Telangana resources after coming to power, Kamalakar alleged.

He said that in the united Andhra Pradesh farmers in Telangana forced to commit suicide without electricity or water. Today, KCR was providing free electricity and irrigation water.