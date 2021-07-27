Ganja smuggling gang held in Nalgonda

The rural police on Tuesday arrested a six-member ganja smuggling gang here at Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district and seized ganja and five mobile phones from their possession.

The police said that the ganja is being smuggled from Sileru village in Bhadrachalam to Miryalaguda. The seized ganja is said to be a worth of Rs 2 lakh. The smugglers were caught during a routine vehicle check at water tank tanda under Miryalaguda mandal limits. The six smugglers were arrested and shifted to the police station.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation.