Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ganja smuggling gang held in Nalgonda

Ganja smuggling gang held in Nalgonda
x

Ganja smuggling gang held in Nalgonda

Highlights

  • Six-member ganja smuggling gang seized in Miryalaguda
  • The seized ganja is said to be a worth of Rs 2 lakh

The rural police on Tuesday arrested a six-member ganja smuggling gang here at Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district and seized ganja and five mobile phones from their possession.

The police said that the ganja is being smuggled from Sileru village in Bhadrachalam to Miryalaguda. The seized ganja is said to be a worth of Rs 2 lakh. The smugglers were caught during a routine vehicle check at water tank tanda under Miryalaguda mandal limits. The six smugglers were arrested and shifted to the police station.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X