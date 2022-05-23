Ganja worth 1.2 crore seized, 10 inter-state peddlers held

Hyderabad: Despite several attempts by the police to curb the drug menace in the State, the drug smuggling and peddling doesn't seem to stop. On Monday, Special Operation Team (SOT) sleuths of Rachakonda arrested 10 inter-state drug peddlers. The cops have seized 470 kgs of Ganja, 4 cars, and Rs. 2 lakh.

According to the sources, the contraband that was seized is worth Rs. 1.20 crore.

On May 21st, Excise Circle Inspector SK Rahmunnisha Begam informed that around 290 kgs of ganja worth of Rs.90 lakhs was seized in temple town.

She revealed the details of seized ganja to media people here in Excise station to media people. She said, as part of vehicle checking the staff were conducting checking at Kunavaram road in between the time of 4am to 5am.

A vehicle which came very speedily on the way, the staff tried to stop the vehicle but in vain. The staff were chased vehicle on department vehicle. It was noticed by the smugglers left their vehicle in temple area and escaped. During the chasing the department vehicle was damaged she said.

The staff found seized ganja packets in the vehicle worth of 90 lakhs, informed CI. The staff seized the vehicle which was from Jharkhand state registration and it was coming from the Odisha state, she told.

Head constables Aleam, Narender, Jamal and constables V Veerababu, Nageswara Rao, Babu, Sravanthi, and Lalitha were participated in the programme.