Ganja worth 36 lakh seized in Khammam

Khammam: The Khammam rural police on Friday seized about 300 kg (150 packets) ganja worth Rs 36 lakh from a container.

According to Khammam rural Assistant Commissioner of Police S Venkata Reddy, they received information that huge amounts of ganja was being transported in one container from Bhadrachalam to Hyderabad.

Soon, the rural police launched a vehicle check in front of the police station. The police, when noticed the said container, stopped it and checked it. They found ganja packets and shifted the container to the premises of Rural Police Station.

Meanwhile, the driver and the cleaner of the vehicle escaped from the police. The police also seized 1,616 boxes of chocolates and biscuits which were being transported to Ambala and Meerut cities. Rural Circle Inspector P Satyanarayana Reddy and others were part of the team.

