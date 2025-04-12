“Gaon Chalo – Basti Chalo” Program Highlights Central Schemes in Bingidoddi Village, Gadwal

Gadwal: Today, under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, the "Gaon Chalo - Basti Chalo" program was organized in Bingidoddi village, Aiza Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district. Contested BJP MLA from Gadwal, Shiva Reddy, participated as the chief guest.

In his address, Shiva Reddy recalled that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded by Atal Bihari Vajpayee on April 6, 1980. As part of the party's foundation day celebrations and following the guidance of Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna, various programs are being conducted from April 6 to April 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

A Rachabanda (public interaction) session was held, where villagers were informed that several welfare schemes currently being implemented in the village—such as cement concrete roads, sanitation, street lights, subsidized rice, and cremation grounds—are all funded by the Central Government. He emphasized that every budget allocated to the village panchayat is part of the Union Government's plan.

As part of the Swachh Bharat initiative, cleanliness activities were undertaken at the local Shiva temple, and villagers were encouraged to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes and communities for better health.

He also visited Anganwadi centers and clarified that the funding for wages, nutrition, milk, eggs, and meals provided to children is entirely from the Central Government. He criticized the state government for failing to call tenders on time, leading to the non-distribution of eggs in Anganwadis, which may take another 15 days to resume. He demanded that the government act immediately to ensure timely supply of nutritious food to children.

Further, he mentioned that the Mid-Day Meal Scheme for students from Class 1 to 9 in government schools is also funded by the Centre, yet the state claims credit. He expressed concern over the poor infrastructure in schools and the presence of stagnant water and mosquito menace around school premises. Teachers and students reportedly raised these issues collectively.

He warned that if these problems are not resolved soon, the BJP will launch protests and agitations in the future.

The program witnessed participation from BJP leaders including district BJYM Vice-President Lakshmanna, Venkatapuram Mahesh, K. Shivanna, Kutkanur Nagaraju, IJT Narasimhulu, booth presidents Narasimhulu and Mahender, and a large number of villagers.