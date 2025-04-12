Live
Gather troops for Warangal sabha, Vaddiraju to pink cadre
Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has called for all the pink ranks from Bhadrachalam constituency to gather for the BRS party’s silver jubilee...
Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has called for all the pink ranks from Bhadrachalam constituency to gather for the BRS party’s silver jubilee meeting to be held this month. Even as the party has moved the High Court for celebration’s permission in Hyderabad, the ranks in the districts are moving ahead as per their schedule. On Friday, he visited the district and spoke with party leaders at different places.
In one meeting at Bhandrachalam, he called for the party meeting to be a success like never. Moreover, a meeting of key BRS workers at the constituency level was held at the local Reddy Inn under the chairmanship of party in-charge Mane Ramakrishna.
MP Ravichandra, who attended the meeting as the chief guest, directed the party ranks for the success of the Warangal meeting. “April 27 is the Pink Party festival day, and pink flags should be flown in every village on that day,” he said.
“You all worked hard to grant victory to the MLA here; he has betrayed you and the party and left. But don’t worry. The by-elections are coming up again. The BRS party is sure to win again in this election,” he said.
He criticised the Congress government stating that they are failing in all aspects. He assured that if illegal cases are filed against BRS party workers and they are harassed, he will not tolerate it. He assured the workers that he will stand by them.
Former Pinapaka MLA Rega Kanta Rao called on everyone to work together for the victory of the Warangal Sabha.