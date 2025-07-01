Gattu Block Secures National Top-5 Rank in NITI Aayog Rankings: Collector Sets Vision for 100% KPI Achievement

Gadwal: Gattu Block, part of Jogulamba Gadwal district, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a place in the Top 5 blocks in the country in the NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Blocks Program Delta Ranking for Q4 of 2024–25. In recognition of this success, District Collector B.M. Santosh appreciated the relentless efforts of officials and frontline workers, urging them to aim even higher in the future with a goal of achieving 100% performance in Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

A review meeting on the Aspirational Block Program (ABP) was held on Tuesday at the IDOC Conference Hall, where the Collector led discussions on Gattu Block’s progress and future action plans.

National Recognition for Gattu Block

During the meeting, Collector Santosh announced that Gattu Block had secured:

5th rank nationwide, and 2nd rank in Zone–3 under the Aspirational Blocks Program (ABP).

As a mark of recognition, NITI Aayog awarded ₹1 crore to Gattu Block for its outstanding performance.

Appreciation and Encouragement

The Collector extended congratulations to:

All mandal-level officers, Department heads, and Frontline staff for their dedication and consistent efforts.

He emphasized that the same level of commitment must be maintained to achieve 100% KPI targets in the upcoming quarters.

Special Mention to Collaborating Organizations

The Collector also appreciated the cooperation of several partner organizations that have supported the health and education sectors:

SBI Sanjeevani, Bharat Bhavishya, Teach for Change, and MV Foundation.

Focus Areas and Future Goals

Collector Santosh highlighted that there are 39 key performance indicators spread across five critical sectors:

1. Health and Nutrition

2. Education

3. Agriculture and Water Resources

4. Financial Inclusion and Skill Development

5. Basic Infrastructure

He urged officials to implement these indicators effectively to ensure even better results in the future. He placed special emphasis on the welfare and development of women and children, stating that their progress must be prioritized in all development activities.

The Collector also noted that Gattu Block's current composite score stands at 69.43, and called for intensified efforts to improve it further, ultimately striving for a perfect 100% KPI achievement.

The review meeting was attended by:

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao

District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Nagendram

District Medical Officer Dr. Siddappa

District Welfare Officer Sunanda

MPDO Chennayya

Program Officer Sandhya Rani

Aspirational Block Program Coordinator Afzal

And other departmental officials.

This achievement marks a proud moment for Jogulamba Gadwal district, as Gattu Block stands as a model for other aspirational blocks across India.