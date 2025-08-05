Gattu ZPHS students write to CM about lack of facilities at school

Gadwal: Under the leadership of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), students of the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Gattu Mandal, have brought their long-standing hardships to light by writing letters directly to the Chief Minister, urging for immediate redressal of basic school infrastructure problems.

Speaking on the occasion, PDSU District President Haleem Pasha stated that the school lacks even the most basic amenities, causing significant distress to students. “Due to the negligence of education department officials, students are being forced to study under the scorching sun without proper classrooms or shelter,” he said.

The school reportedly suffers from no clean drinking water facility; absence of functional toilets, forcing students to relieve themselves in the open; no physical education (PT) teacher, depriving students of games and mental relaxation; and poor midday meals, with students alleging they are being served half-cooked rice with sambar every day, lacking the promised nutritional variety in the menu.

These issues have been persistent for the past two to three years, and despite repeated concerns, education officials have failed to take action, according to the students.

The students, as part of this initiative led by PDSU, have written personal letters to Chief Minister requesting immediate intervention. “If the CM can look into our issues and solve them, it would be a great relief,” said one of the students during the event.

Key demands raised by students and PDSU leaders include: Construction and repair of classrooms; provision of drinking water and sanitation facilities; immediate appointment of a PT teacher; and improvement in midday meals as per government nutrition guidelines.

The event was attended by PDSU leaders Haleem Pasha, Venkatesh, Rafi, Shakeel, and others, who stood in solidarity with the

students.