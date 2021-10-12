Gazette notification to be implemented from Oct 14: KRMB

In a major development, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Tuesday said that the gazette notification will be implemented from October 14.

It also said that all the direct outlets in the second schedule will be taken under the purview of the board i.e. all the direct outlets of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar project will fall under KRMB.

The board also asked the governments of the both the Telugu states to come forward to hand over the outlets.

According to the gazette notification announced by the centre, the sub-committee of KRMB has identified 29 centres under five projects in the first phase that are likely to fall under the KRMB jurisdiction.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared on staff, offices, infrastructure and other needs according to project-wise.

The Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards has appointed two sub-committee under the boards on the implementation of gazette notification. The sub-committee of KRMB consists of four chief engineers from Genco and irrigation department and five from KRMB.

Ravi Kumar Pillai of KRMB is appointed as convener of the sub-committee.