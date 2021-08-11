Gellu Srinivas is TRS candidate for Huzurabad by-election

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced the name of Gellu Srinivas Yadav as TRS candidate for the ensuing Huzurabad by-election. Huzurabad assembly constituency seat fell vacant with the resignation of former minsiter Eatala Rajender.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the state president of the TRS students' association. It is learned that the Chief Minister will introduce Gellu Srinivas to the people in the TRS public meeting scheduled to be held on August 16 in Huzurabad.

All about Gellu Srinivas Yadav

Born on August 21, in 1983 to Mallaiah and Lakshmi in Himmath Nagar of Veenavanka mandal in Karimnagar district, Srinivas completed his MA and LLB from Osmania University. He also done his Ph.D in political science.

Srinivas moved to Hyderabad for the higher education and graduated from AV college in Gagan Mahal while residing in government BC hostel in Amberpet. He served as the hostel president between 2003 and 2006. Srinivas is said to have been influenced by K Chandrasekhar Rao speeches and joined the TRS party.