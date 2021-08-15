Gellu Srinivas Yadav will become Huzurabad MLA: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar have expressed confidence over the victory of Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate for Huzurabad by-election Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

The Ministers along with Rajya Sabha member V Lakshmi Kantha Rao, MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar, SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas and TRS leader Vakula Bharanam Krishna Mohan Rao addressed party workers at a meeting held in Huzurabad on Sunday.

They welcomed Telangana activist Pulaveni Pochamallu Yadav who joined the TRS with his 1,000 followers at the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Harish said Srinivas Yadav was going to become an MLA from Huzurabad.

He stated that development of Huzurabad would not stop as Srinivas Yadav has the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. During the statehood movement, Gellu was imprisoned and worked for the movement since 2001 as a student leader, he recalled.

Kamalakar said Srinivas was a BC and hence the party gave him the ticket and asked the people to vote for him. Lakshmi Kantha Rao said BJP candidate Eatala Rajender would lose his deposit.

MLC-elect Padi Kaushik Reddy and others were present.