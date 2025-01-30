Gender Determination Tests Are Illegal and Punishable: District Welfare Officer Sunanda

Gadwal: Conducting gender determination tests is a punishable offense under the law, stated District Welfare Officer Sunanda.

On Thursday, under the aegis of the Women and Child Welfare Department, an awareness program on the PCPNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) was held at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Government Hospital. The event was conducted as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" program, following the directives of the central government.

Speaking at the event, Officer Sunanda emphasized that medical tests should be conducted for the health of both the mother and child, but many people misuse these tests to determine the gender of the fetus. She highlighted that gender determination often leads to female feticide, which skews the male-to-female ratio in the country. She also noted that due to social discrimination against girls and preference for sons, families tend to keep having children until they have a male child.

She urged pregnant women to consume nutritious food to maintain good health and avoid stress and fasting. Awareness regarding the PCPNDT Act and its legal implications was also provided to the attendees.

The program was attended by District Women Empowerment Center Coordinator Jyotsna, Sakhi Center staff member Shobha, District Child Protection Unit officer Suresh, Childline representative Dastagiri, hospital staff, and pregnant women, among others.