German delegates meet Minister KTR to expand business in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation of German parliamentarians arrived in Hyderabad as part of the India-Germany parliamentary friendship programme. They were received by the State IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at the assembly committee hall. During the visit, KTR and Pocharam honored the German delegation with traditional shawls.

In the meeting, KTR provided an overview of the business opportunities available in the state and the various incentives offered by the government to investors. KTR also assured the German MPs that the state would provide the necessary support to those interested in investing in the region. The Power Minister G Jagadeeshwar Reddy and several other legislators were also present at the meeting.