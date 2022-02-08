Get Bangaram delivered at doorsteps through TSRTC

Hyderabad: Devotees who are unable to go to the Samakka Sarlamma Jatara due to various reasons can now get prasadam of Ammavaru at their doorsteps. Thanks to the new joint initiative of TSRTC and Endowments department. The Bangaram (Jaggery) of goddesses will be delivered at the homes of the devotees through TSRTC cargo.

The biggest religious tribal biennial festival of Sammakka Saralamma will begin from February 16 to 19 at Medaram in Mulugu district. Though lakhs of devotees visit this religious tribal festival during Jatara days, many may not be visiting this year due to various reasons. However, they are much inclined to offer "Bangaram/gold" (Jaggery prasadam) and send this with their well wishers who are on the way to Medaram jatara.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and the MD VC Sajjanar have taken an initiative of sending the Bangaram (jaggery) through the cargo and parcel services of the Corporation. Apart from this, in collaboration with the Endowments Department, the Sammakka Jatara goddess prasadam packet containing Jaggery -200gms, Pasupu-kumkum Packet, Photograph of goddess will be arranged for the customers. The endowments department will also provide prasadam through online booking through the T-App folio. Devotees can get the prasadam through RTC, postal department with the support of IT department. Each prasadam packet would cost Rs 225. The charges pertaining to TSRTC would vary and would be based on the distance.

RTC charges for arranging the prasadam are --- up to 200 Kms (i.e., booking point to Medaram) an amount of Rs 400 will be charged and for more than 200 Kms Rs.450 will be charged. The Jaggery (Bangaram) from devotees at the bus stations will be collected from February 11 to 17 for its transportation to Medaram Temple.