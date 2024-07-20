Get cracking on integrated resi. schools in State: CS to officials

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has asked the district authorities to speed up the identification of suitable lands for the establishment of Integrated Residential Schools in every Assembly Constituency in the State.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with officials of various welfare departments and reviewed the measures to be taken for identification of lands and other infrastructure for establishing integrated residential welfare schools in the state.

She said that infrastructure should be provided in these schools as per the vision of the Chief Minister. Schools should have spacious classrooms, play areas, a separate room for allowing parents to meet their children etc. A uniform design should be prepared for all these buildings and should be ready in a week, she added.

Santhi Kumari said that a committee comprising the advisor to the government on infrastructure would be constituted to oversee the progress of the works. The Principal Secretary, Social Welfare department will act as the nodal officer for this project and would include secretaries of other welfare departments.

Officials informed the Chief Secretary that proposals for 49 residential welfare schools are ready, of which eight schools are ready for grounding this year. Land for 31 residential welfare schools has already been identified by the district collectors, while identification of land is in progress for the remaining 10 schools.

Advisor to government Srinivas Raju, Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary SC Development Sridhar, TSWREIS Secretary Alugu Varshini, Commissioner Minority Welfare Tafseer Iqbal and other officials attended the meeting.