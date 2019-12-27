Ghatkesar: Math Day celebrated at SPR School of Excellence,
Highlights
The Mathematics Day programme was held at SPR School of Excellence, on the eve of Srinivas Ramanujan’s birth anniversary.
Ghatkesar: The Mathematics Day programme was held at SPR School of Excellence, on the eve of Srinivas Ramanujan's birth anniversary. Ghatkesar MPP Y Sudarshan Reddy and Sub-Inspector of Police Vijay Babu graced the event. Academic director Unni Krishnan, Bala Chandar, Kaleem, teaching and non-teaching staff, students and others were present.
