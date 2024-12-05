GHIAL Partners with Young India Skill University to Boost Aviation Skills for Telangana Youth 

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has entered into an agreement with Young India Skill University (YISU) to promote skill development in the aviation sector for the youth of Telangana. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will focus on providing training and certifications aimed at enhancing the skills of the workforce to meet the growing needs of the aviation industry.

YISU, an initiative by the Telangana Government, is dedicated to bridging the skills and employability gap in the state. This initiative supports the state's vision of creating a skilled workforce, improving youth employment opportunities, and fostering economic growth. It also aims to make Telangana a hub for skill development and innovation.

The collaboration will offer students a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical industry exposure to prepare them for the evolving demands of sectors like aviation. With strong industry partnerships, the university ensures that its curriculum remains current, adapting to emerging trends within the industry.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, highlighted the need for a skilled workforce in the aviation industry, stating, “The aviation industry is in need of a huge talent pool of skilled professionals. This partnership will empower our youth to meet the industry demand equipping them with necessary skills for the aviation sector. This initiative will foster skill development and address talent gaps leading to employment opportunities for the youth in the state.”

V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao, Vice Chancellor of YISU, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, noting that the joint effort between GMR and YISU will offer professionally designed courses that will equip students with advanced skills in aviation, ensuring career growth and employment in the sector.