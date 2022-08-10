GHMC begins National Flag distribution in city

Hyderabad: To mark the 15-day Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commenced the door-to-door distribution of national flag in the Greater Hyderabad limits. The civic body will distribute around 20 lakh flags in the city.

Along with the distribution of flags, the screening of 1982 Oscar-winning movie 'Gandhi' also began in theatres across the State in Telugu and Hindi.

On this occasion, City Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi went door-to-door and distributed the National Flag in her ward and also pasted Vajrotsava stickers at each door. She said that everyone should participate in the Vajrotsava programme and inspire the future generations to celebrate the achievements of Independent India. The GHMC is carrying out the celebrations programme in Greater Hyderabad limits every day. "Over 20 lakh families will be provided flags, 25 lakh Vajrotsava stickers are also being distributed by the corporation. Public representatives started distributing the Tri-colour flag in their respective circles, divisions and constituencies," said the mayor.

Apart from this, a majority of students from various government schools watched the 1982 Oscar-winning movie 'Gandhi' to know about the struggle of the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi for freedom.

Sapling planting programme will be undertaken in 75 Freedom Parks under the Greater Hyderabad limits. With this initiative 75 plants to 750 to 7,500 plants will be planted in the parks. 15 Freedom Parks will be established in Khairatabad zone and 12 parks each in Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad and LB Nagar zones.