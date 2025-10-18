GHMC chief warns staff over sanitation lapses

In an ongoing Special Sanitation Drive and Road Safety Drive, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan directed officials to ensure that sanitation-related complaints from citizens are addressed promptly and effectively. The commissioner instructed zonal and deputy commissioners to intensify their focus on sanitation and visibly improve cleanliness standards across all zones under GHMC.

In a virtual review meeting with Additional Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners, and Engineering Officials on Friday, R V Karnan emphasised the need for stringent field-level supervision to uphold civic hygiene and urban safety standards. During the meeting, the Commissioner made it clear that negligence in sanitation management would not be tolerated, warning that disciplinary action, including suspension, would be initiated against officials found neglecting their responsibilities.

R V Karnan instructed the field teams to give special attention to Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and Transformer Points, ensuring 100 per cent cleaning and continuous monitoring. He also directed the immediate removal of construction debris from city roads and ordered emergency pothole repairs to make all major roads pothole-free within four days. Reviewing the progress of ongoing infrastructure works, the Commissioner directed the Engineering Department to complete all road construction projects within stipulated timelines and to resolve electrical complaints without delay to enhance public safety.

Meanwhile, R V Karnan on Friday issued a notice to the Hyderabad Integrated MSW Ltd. Ramky for failing to adhere to the terms of its waste management contract. As per the agreement, the agency is required to complete garbage clearance at all 2,532 GVPs and bin points across the city by 10:30 am every day. However, a performance review revealed that on October 16, garbage was cleared at only 1,879 GVPs within the stipulated time, indicating a clear lapse in compliance.

The Commissioner also pointed out that, of the 2,000 second storage bins proposed for installation across the city, the agency has installed only 850 bins so far. Karnan directed the agency to immediately complete the installation of the remaining bins without further delay. The Commissioner warned that failure to comply with GHMC directives would attract heavy penalties and stringent action under the provisions of the agreement, stressing that efficient waste management is a non-negotiable priority.