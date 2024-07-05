Live
Just In
GHMC Commissioner conducts surprise inspections
Hyderabad : Continuing her surprise inspections across the city, the newly appointed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, Amrapali Kata, conducted an inspection of Kukatpally and its surroundings on Thursday. She directed the officials to focus on the removal of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs).
The Commissioner inspected the sanitation efforts by the civic body at JNTU, Moosapet, Rythu Bazar, and Bharathnagar.
She instructed officials and staff to maintain regular street sweeping and cleanliness. Moreover, Zonal Commissioners Anurag Jayanthi, Hemant Keshav Patil, and Ravi Kiran conducted surprise sanitation inspections in Khairtabad, LB Nagar, and Secunderabad zonal areas. Meanwhile, Commissioner Amrapali Kata held a meeting with Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and directed them to make field visits every day.
During a meeting, she instructed Deputy Commissioners to visit their divisions and submit relevant photos along with reports.
She directed them to pay special attention to the prevention of dengue and other vector-borne diseases and to conduct awareness programmes as needed.
The concerned entomology staff has been advised to conduct door-to-door visits and implement special measures for mosquito prevention. Additionally, it is suggested to take steps to make special programmes on Sunday. Amrapali Kata also urged officials to ensure timely tax collection and instructed them to prioritise sanitation and C&D waste.
Zonal Commissioners Anurag Jayanthi, Ravi Kumar, Upender Reddy, Pankaja Venkanna, and others were present.