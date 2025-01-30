  • Menu
GHMC Council Meeting: Corporators Question Mayor and Commissioner Over Civic Issues
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council meeting witnessed heated discussions as corporators raised concerns over various civic issues, questioning Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose.

Corporators from different parties highlighted key problems affecting the city, including waste management and non-functional streetlights. BJP and AIMIM corporators demanded a fixed time limit for resolving these issues, urging the administration to act swiftly.

Congress corporators brought up the issue of corporate schools allegedly failing to pay their taxes properly, calling for stricter enforcement of tax regulations.

