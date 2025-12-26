  1. Home
GHMC merger: Here are the details of Golconda zone

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 4:21 PM IST
In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

- Circle 30 (Goshamahal):

- Wards: Dattatreya Nagar (148), Manghalhat (149), Goshamahal (150), Begum Bazar (151), Jambagh (152), Exhibition Grounds (153).

- Total Wards: 6

- Circle 31 (Karwan):

- Wards: Langar Houz (134), Gudimalkapur (135), Karwan (136), Tappachabutra (137), Ziaguda (138).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 32 (Golconda):

- Wards: Nizam Colony (129), Nanalnagar (130), Tolichowki (131), Golconda (132), Ibrahimbagh (133).

- Total Wards: 5

Total Wards in Golconda Zone: 16

