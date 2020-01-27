GHMC not clearing garbage in Kukatpally

Kukatpally: Residents of the stretch from Tulasinagar to Srinivasnagar Colony road are experiencing hardships on account of the piled up garbage on either side, as GHMC staff is indifferent to the task of clearing it.

They told The Hans India that they have been facing mosquito menace on a daily basis, mostly during the evening hours. The residents hit out at the municipal staff for their negligent attitude, which has become unbearable in view of even passers-by dumping garbage on the road, which is a regular feature. The dustbin near Vijetha Super Market is overflowing with garbage, posing a threat of mosquitoes to local people. Walkers in the nearby ground are forced to put up with stink caused by piled up garbage. They have appealed to the GHMC staff to at least now clear the garbage.

