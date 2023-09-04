Live
Just In
GHMC on alert in wake of heavy rains in Hyderabad
Highlights
Toll free numbers have been set up to solve the problems of city dwellers during rains. Those who have any problem can call 040-21111111, 9000113667.
Hyderabad : It has been raining extensively in Telugu states since Sunday. Meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for Hyderabad city. GHMC became alert in the background of past experiences.
Toll free numbers have been set up to solve the problems of city dwellers during rains. Those who have any problem can call 040-21111111, 9000113667.
Disaster management teams have also been alerted. On the other hand, the low-lying areas of the city were flooded due to rain. Major roads were flooded in many areas. Flood water has reached many houses in Balajinagar Colony of Narsingh Municipality. Pandemwagu under Manikonda municipality was flowing due to the disruption of traffic.
