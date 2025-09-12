GHMC prods babus to take up lakes clean-up post-immersion

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) directed officials to take up measures to improve sanitation, water quality, and environmental upkeep at lakes across the city following the immersion of Ganesh idols. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Thursday visited Saroornagar Lake accompanied by LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemanth Keshav Patil and Assistant Commissioner (Sanitation) Raghu Prasad. They inspected the lake premises and reviewed the ongoing works.

During the visit, the Commissioner assessed the present condition of the lake and its surroundings along with officials from line departments. He stressed the need for sustained efforts to maintain cleanliness, enhance water quality, and protect the lake ecosystem.

After the immersions, the GHMC’s cleanup operations were taken up in the lakes. The cleaning involves segregating puja materials and other debris from the lakes. According to GHMC, the GHMC’s sanitation teams of 15,000 workers collected a heap of confetti, idol decoration materials, and other waste material were swept, picked up and cleared on the roads. So far, the teams collected 20,000 tonnes of excess waste and transported it to the processing centre in Jawahar Nagar. A thorough sanitation drive is being conducted across the city.