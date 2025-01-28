GHMC receives 164 applications at Prajavani prog

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday received as many as 164 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

On Monday, the GHMC headquarters received 73 complaints. Of the total 164, the town planning department received 41 complaints, eight from engineering maintenance, four from housing, and three each from tax, finance, land acquisition, veterinary, and UBD departments. Additionally, two complaints were regarding electrical and one each from sanitation, health, and estates departments.

Meanwhile, 91 applications were submitted across six GHMC zones. The Kukatpally zone received the highest number with 45 complaints, followed by Serilingampally (17), Secunderabad (16), LB Nagar (seven), and Charminar (six). No applications were received from the Khairtabad zone. The Prajavani phone-in programme received six requests, all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Shobhan Reddy urged officials to resolve complaints promptly. If an issue cannot be resolved immediately, she advised explaining the reasons to the complainants.

GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi has called on officials to prioritise resolving complaints received through the Prajavani programme. He emphasised that complaints from different departments, particularly related to town planning, require immediate attention. Ilambarthi advised officials to handle complaints on-site and ensure that there is no delay in resolution. He further directed that all complaints must be regularly addressed by the respective departments.