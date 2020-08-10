GHMC registers below 400 coronavirus positive cases

Telangana on Monday registered 1,256 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 80,751. The dip in the cases is due to the less number of tests conducted on Sunday.

The government tested 11,609 samples on Sunday of which 1,256 turned positive and results of 1,700 are awaited. So far, 6,24,840 tests were conducted across the state. In the total cases registered on Monday, GHMC continued to remain top with 389 positive cases followed by Rangareddy (86), Sangareddy (74), Karimnagar (73), Warangal Urban (67), Adilabad (63), Nalgonda (48).

In the latest health bulletin, all the districts saw a drop in the cases except Adilabad where the positive cases rose to 63 from single-digit. Meanwhile, no single case has been reported in Asifabad for the past three days and districts like Bhongir and Mulugu reported three cases each.

According to the bulletin, around 10 persons succumbed to coronavirus on Monday with which the total number of deaths touched 637. On the other hand, 1,587 persons have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 22,528 active cases across Telangana.