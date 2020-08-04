GHMC reports 391 fresh coronavirus cases of total 1,286 across Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana government on Tuesday recorded 1,286 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the total cases to 68,946, according to the health bulletin released. As many as 12 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With the new deaths, the total fatalities went up to 563.

GHMC topped the list with 391 cases followed by 121 cases from Rangareddy, 101 from Karimnagar, 72 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 63 from Warangal Urban, 59 from Nizamabad, 55 from Jogulambad-Gadwal, 41 from Khammam, 39 from Mahbubnagar, 38 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 29 each from Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool.

Around 13,787 samples were tested out of which, the results of 1,286 came positive and the reports of 919 samples are awaited. So far, the government tested 5,01,025 samples to date.

On Tuesday, 1,066 persons were recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries in Telangana stood at 49,675 pushing the positivity rate to 72 per cent while the positive rate of the country is 65.77 per cent. At present, there are 18,708 active cases in the state.