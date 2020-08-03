GHMC sees a drop in coronavirus cases, records 273 cases of total 983 in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) witnessed a drop of coronavirus cases on Monday recorded at 273 out of the total 983 cases registered across the Telangana. GHMC is followed by Rangareddy (73), Warangal Urban (57), Karimnagar (54) and Medchal Malkajgiri (48).

With the fresh cases, the total COVID-19 tally touched to 67,660. Around 9,443 tests were conducted between Sunday and Monday out of which 983 turned positive and the reports of 1,414 area awaited. And in the last 24 hours, Telangana reported 11 deaths pushing the total fatalities to 551.

Positive cases from other districts are -- Peddapalli (44), Nizamabad (42), Sangareddy (37), Nagarkurnool (32), Kamareddy (28), Wanaparthy (26), Warangal Rural (25), Medak (18), Mahabubabad (18), Adilabad (16), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (16), Jangaon (13), Jogulambad-Gadwal (12), Jayashankar-Bhupalapally (12), Jagtial (12), Nalgonda (11), Suryapet (11), Komarambheem Asifabad (7), Siddipet (6), Yadradri-Bhongir (5), Vikarabad (4), Nirmal (2), Narayanpet (2) amd Mancherial (1).

On the other hand, around 1,019 persons discharged from the hospital totalling the recovery count to 48,609. At present, there are 18,500 active cases in Telangana.



