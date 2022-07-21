GHMC stems inundation in Shaikpet colonies

Hyderabad: Residents of various colonies in Shaikpet are free from strife as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has solved the rainwater inundation issue which was a major problem for the dwellers residing there. Residents will now not face any inundation problem during rains in their areas.

Colonies including the Rahul Colony, Aditya Nagar colony and surroundings did not report any inundation during the last monsoon as the GHMC ensured clearing of water-logging immediately and provide a safe route to residents.

People felt that it was a great risk to stay in these areas as for the last two years as there was huge inundation, said the colonies resident welfare associations. The associations gave representations to the public representatives to solve the issue. With a bit of delay various civic works were taken up by the GHMC to stop inundation, said the members.

The area corporator responded to the representations and sanctioned various works to ensure no flooding. Works including the box type drain, cleaning debris, sanitation and BT road works were taken up. Residents extended their gratitude and appreciated the prompt action of GHMC and the area corporator.

According to the Shaikpet division corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin, to ensure no flooding in various colonies in Shaikpet, box drain type pipelines worth Rs 1.90 crore were laid. Over 90 per cent of works were completed and assured that there will be no flooding in localities this monsoon. Mohammed Farazuddin along with GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) officials inspected the works and instructed the contractor to complete the works in a week.

Residents thanked the GHMC and HMWSSB officials and appreciated the work carried out by them for resolving the inundation issue in their colonies.