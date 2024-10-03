  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

GHMC to launch special drive to prevent chikungunya cases

GHMC to launch special drive to prevent chikungunya cases
x
Highlights

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is to undertake a special drive and conduct anti-larvae operations from October 3 to prevent chikungunya cases.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is to undertake a special drive and conduct anti-larvae operations from October 3 to prevent chikungunya cases. The GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kara directed officers to take up a survey across the Greater Hyderabad limits.

She said that anti-larval operations and fogging should be taken up to check mosquito breeding grounds around 50-100 houses in areas where a case of chikungunya is reported. She asked officials to visit locked houses, construction sites, function halls, and open plots and educate representatives of the Resident Welfare Association on precautions to be taken to prevent chikungunya.

The commissioner also directed officers to create awareness on clearing water from storage tanks, drums, and coolers and remove empty coconut shells and tyres. Amrapali Kata suggested that pits with stagnant water should be covered, oil balls released in dirty water, and Gambushia fish in fresh water.

She directed the staff to carry out anti-larvae operations in apartments and cellars. She asked officials to collect the patient’s details, including address, related to chikungunya and register them in government/private hospitals. Entomology programmes must be conducted widely to control chikungunya in the field.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick