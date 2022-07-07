GHMC urges people to install eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) appealed to the people of the city to install eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols to protect the environment during the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival. GHMC South (Charminar) zone officers created awareness among devotees at Sri Bhagyalakshmi Temple at historic Charminar to install clay Ganesh idols.

Officers installed a clay Ganesh idol near Charminar along with a hoarding highlighting the benefits of clay idols.

During an awareness campaign, they highlighted the benefits of clay idols, saying that they will not have any adverse impact on the environment whereas idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) cause pollution. The GHMC has initiated the process of creating a circle-wise awareness programme on clay Ganesh idols for the people.