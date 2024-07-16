Ghose Commission asks fmr CS, other babus to submit affidavits

Hyderabad: Justice Chandra Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram has asked the senior IAS officers of the state Irrigation wing, retired irrigation officials and former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to submit their affidavits to the Commission in a week’s time. Justice Ghose on Monday quizzed the senior officials on their role in the construction and operation and Maintenance of the three barrages – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla which have got damaged recently.

Former irrigation secretaries Smita Sabharwal, Rajat Kumar, Vikas Raj and SK Joshi and state Irrigation secretary Rahul Bojja appeared before the Commission which recorded their statements.

Justice Ghose questioned the top officials about the project designs, approvals and alleged irregularities in the construction of three barrages and the influence of the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former Irrigation minister in the finalisation of proposals for the barrages.

The Commission inquired the officials about the defects in the barrage construction and the poor maintenance of structures in the previous BRS government. Sources said that the IAS officials gave their explanation before the Commission and later were also asked to submit their affidavits so that he would record their written statements for further investigation and prepare a report.

In view of the ensuing budget session of the assembly by this month end, State Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao sought some more time to appear before the Commission. Former Chief Secretary SK Joshi spoke to the Commission through video conference.

Speaking to newsmen after giving a powerpoint presentation before the Commission, Telangana JAC (Electricity) leader and senior official of the state Energy department Raghu said that he explained to the Commission the failures of the government in the construction of Medigadda. The previous government started the construction of the barrages even before the approval of the DPRs. Technical deficiencies in the construction barrages were also explained to the Commission, he added.