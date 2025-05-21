Ghose Commission Timeline

March 14, 2024: The one-man commission headed by Justice PC Ghose was constituted on March 14, 2024, to probe alleged corruption into Kaleshwaram project and damage to Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. The state government set the June 30 deadline to submit the report.

July 1, 2024: Government extended tenure of the commission till August 31 on the request of Justice PC Ghose. The commission sought extension to cross-examine more officials of Irrigation department and retired engineers.

July 15, 2024: Senior IAS officers Rahul Bojja, Vikas Raj, Smitha Sabharwal, K Ramakrishna Rao, and retired officers SK Joshi, V Nagi Reddy, Rajath Kumar and Somesh Kumar appeared before the commission and submitted affidavits.

August 2024: Government extended the term for another two months and again till December. The commission grilled former engineer-in-chief of the project N Venkateshwarlu and nailed the official for sharing misleading information.

November 26, 2024: 18 engineers of the Irrigation department deposed before the commission. The commission cross-examined them on project design, operations and maintenance of the barrages.

December 19, 2024: The commission tenure was extended fourth time till February 28, 2025. Former chief secretary Somesh Kumar and former irrigation secretary Smitha Sabharwal appeared before commission to clarify the questions raised during the hearing.

January 21, 2025: Ghose Commission grilled K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary, Finance Department, on mobilization of funds and loans borrowed from the central funding agencies.

February 21, 2025: The tenure was extended again for the fifth time till April 30. The commission grilled former ENC Muralidhar Rao who headed the construction of Kaleshwaram project.

April 2025: Ghose panel prepared a preliminary report based on the findings in the investigation.

May 19, 2025: The commission got sixth extension till July 31.

May 20, 2025: The commission summoned BRS leader and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to appear before it by June 5.

Former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao and BJP MP E Rajendar have also been summoned on June 6 and 7, respectively, to record their statements.