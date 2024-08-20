Girl washed away in Sagar left canal

Vemulapally (Nalgonda): A tragic incident occurred on Monday in the Vemulapally mandal centre when a young girl slipped and fell into the Sagar left canal and went missing.

According to the details provided by family members and the police, Pothuraju Vijayalakshmi, from Kusuma Vari Gudem village in Suryapet district, came to Buggabavigudem village in the mandal six days ago with her husband Saidulu, daughter Tejasri (14), and son Gopichand to attend her brother Kodadi Parashuramulu’s wedding.

The wedding took place on Sunday, and on Monday at around 2 pm, Vijayalakshmi, along with her daughter Tejasri, son Gopichand, and other close relatives, went to the L-14 area on the Sagar left canal to wash clothes. During this time, Tejasri accidentally slipped and fell into the canal, where she was swept away by the strong current. Although several people tried to save her, she was carried away by the flow.

The family reported the incident to the local police station, and SI Vijay Kumar registered a case. Along with the family members, they launched a search operation along the Sagar left canal to find Tejasri.