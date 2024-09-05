Global AI Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy unveils road map

The International AI Global Summit commenced today at the Hyderabad International Convention Center, marking a historic event as the first major AI conference in the country. Organized by the state government, the summit aims to make artificial intelligence accessible to all participants. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu officially inaugurated the conference, which is expected to attract the attention of global stakeholders in the IT sector.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Reddy unveiled the AI Road Map, which outlines 25 ambitious programs designed to foster AI development in the state. The conference has drawn approximately 2,000 attendees from around the world, including prominent figures in the artificial intelligence field and representatives from various organizations.

Addressing the attendees, Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of the summit, stating that it has been organized with a vision to showcase Hyderabad as a hub for IT and innovation. He announced plans to establish an ambitious AI City covering 200 acres, which will be part of the fourth city expansion in Hyderabad.

The two-day summit, themed "Making AI Work for Everyone," will delve into the challenges posed by AI's impact on society and explore solutions to ensure its responsible development and integration.

As discussions unfold, participants will collaborate on strategies to dominate the global AI landscape, while acknowledging the ethical considerations that accompany rapid technological advancement. The AI Global Summit signals a transformative step in the state's endeavor to lead in artificial intelligence initiatives and innovation.