Global Summit to highlight 2 yrs of govt achievements

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to make arrangements in a grand manner for the ‘TelanganaRising Global Summit’ to be held during December 8- 9 at the Future City. The Chief Minister stressed that events at the two-day global summit should also highlight the successful completion of two years of the People's Government in office.

At a special meeting with CMO officials on Saturday, the Chief Minister made enquiries about the arrangements being made for the Global Summit. In view of the completion of two years in office by the People's Government in December, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up a giant stage in the spacious Future City and display the achievements of the state government. The Global Summit should be held on par with an international festival to impress the global investors and visitors attending it, the Chief Minister underlined.

On the first day of the Global Summit i.e. on December 8, the event will highlight the welfare and developmental programmes launched by the People's Government and the successful implementation of various schemes. Arrangements are being made to create a festive atmosphere at the venue.

On the second day, the state government will release the TelanganaRising 2047 vision document, which embodies the vision and plans of Telangana.

Roundtable meetings are being held to showcase for the world the state’s Industrial Policy and the priority being given to investments in Telangana. The Chief Minister instructed the officials of all departments to prepare audio-video presentations and make power point presentations to attract global investors.

The officials were asked to invite prominent people from India and abroad as well as renowned industrialists from all fields to the Global Summit. All the guests and invitees should be provided with adequate accommodation facilities, apart from fool-proof security arrangements. The Chief Minister emphasised that there should be no shortcomings in the arrangements and all departments should coordinate to make the global event a big success.

Revanth Reddy said that reviews will be held with the departments concerned from November 25 on the material being included in the vision document, which will set the direction for developing Telangana state and improving the living standards of people. The Chief Minister said he will hold reviews on the key sectors involved in the vision document for development of the state. Along with further reviews on the arrangements for organising the Global Summit, a special review will be held mainly on the progress achieved over the past two years and the role of the respective departments in Telangana Rising 2047.

The draft Telangana Rising 2047 vision document has already been prepared, based on views, suggestions, and recommendations of experts in various fields. The Chief Minister said that the vision document will be finalised by incorporating valuable suggestions and specific recommendations made during reviews with the officials of various departments.