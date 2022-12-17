GMR appointed as new DCC president

Mahbubnagar: G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) has been appointed as the District Congress Committee (DCC) president for Mahbubnagar district. He thanked TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, TPCC vice-president Obedulla Kotawal and all senior Congress leaders from the district as well as AICC leader Rahul Gandhi for reposing faith in him to lead the party in Mahbubnagar district.

Well-wishers, Congress activists, leaders and his followers congratulated the Devarkadra Constituency Congress in-charge and wished the best in his future endeavours. Earlier Bar Association president Ananth Reddy called on GMR and Sanjeev Mudiraj, who is selected as TPCC secretary, and congratulated them.

It is learnt that the new DCC president is expected to take office on December 19. Madhusudhan Reddy said he would work hard to revive the fortunes of the party in the district. He promised to continuously raise pressing issues of people and take them to the notice of the government and help resolve them.