G.O. 317 became a nuisance to State government employees: Jeevan Reddy

Karimnagar: MLC T Jeevan Reddy has demanded the immediate abolition of GO 317 which he said has become a nuisance to the State government employees and teachers.

Speaking at a press conference held at Karimnagar Press Bhavan on Friday, he alleged that the KCR government was playing with the lives of employees in a way that it defeated the meaning of the Telangana movement.

He said that Telangana State was achieved for the purpose of protection in the fields of education and employment on the basis of locality. It was atrocious to transfer Jagtial employees to Bhupalpally and Peddapalli employees to Jagtial.

The KCR government should be held responsible for the death of an ailing teacher who died of heart attack in the wake of his transfer from Mahbubabad to Mulug in erstwhile Warangal district, Reddy stated.

CM KCR's way of thinking was absurd and not understandable. The Presidential Orders were being flouted in the transfers of the staff. The State government lacks basic humanity to give exemption if the husband is a Central government employee and the wife is a State government employee, the Congress leader said.

The Congress party is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the employees' transfers, he said.

Jagtial district DCC president Adluri Laxman Kumar, leaders Samad Nawab, MD Taj, Gundati Srinivas Reddy, Bobbili Victor, Porandla Ramesh and Tammadi Ezra were present.