Goa CM’s call to people…Support saffron party to form ‘double engine sarkar’ in TS

Hyderabad: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Pandurang Sawant on Monday asked people of Telangana to give one opportunity to the saffron party to form ‘double engine sarkar’ for a naya Telangana.

Addressing the media here, he recalled the sacrifices of 1,200 youth for Telangana with the objective of 'Nillu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and job opportunities).

"While the Congress had given the State corruption and communal riots after the deaths of 1,200 youth, the BRS, which is its small and younger brother, had done nothing to achieve the objective," he added.

Insisting upon the Congress to answer the deaths of Telangana martyrs, he pointed out that when the BJP created three States--Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand---not a single drop of blood spilled.

Sawant said both the Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin; the BRS did not give water; instead the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project has turned into a big scam. Similarly, despite the Central funds coming to Telangana, the revenue- surplus State has been pushed into debt. Likewise, when it comes to creating jobs the ruling party has left job aspiring youth in despair as 17 examinations conducted by the State Public Service Commission could not give results.

He said that BRS, like the Congress, is not only a commission, corrupt and communal roit creating party, but is also a government of leaks (TSPSC question papers). He asked people of Telangana to look at development and welfare in BJP-ruled Gujarat, MP, Goa and NE, and extend support to bring ‘double engine sarkar’ in Telangana.

The Goa CM said the saffron is the party which works for Antyodaya, Sarvodaya and Gramodaya ideals for welfare of all sections in society and development of villages.

In Telangana he listed how the Centre has formed the Turmeric Board, announced a Tribal university, developed of 2,500 km of highways, free ration for next five years, 31 lakh toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs. 22,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road, Rs 26,000 crore for the Hyderabad ORR.

He said the Centre has allocated 2.3 lakh houses for Telangana. How many houses Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised have been constructed. The BRS government not only resorted to corruption, but also diverted the Central funds released to the State.

The party will not ever forget the sacrifices of youth of Telangana and deliver justice in fulfilling the aspirations of unemployed, OBCs, SCs, STs, farmers and women, the Goa CM said. The Centre had announced the Turmeric Board; "had the State government extended its cooperation it might have been functional."