- Priyanka Gandhi cancels Mizoram poll campaign trip
- Men’s ODI World Cup: Kohli overtakes Tendulkar's record of most 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year
- 2 Al-Badr terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar
- Protests break out in BHU after girl student molested
- Zika Virus Detected in Chikkaballapura District Health Authorities on High Alert
- PL Stock Report: KEC International (KECI IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Reasonable Q2; margins holds key for re-rating - HOLD
- N Korean hackers stole $1.7 bn crypto in 2022 to fuel nuclear programme: Report
- Dozens of girl students fall ill during self-defence drill in J&K’s Kupwara
- Former Tamil Nadu DGP joins Congress
- Goa AAP chief poses as truck cleaner, exposes alleged corruption at check post
God created man and man created caste, says KTR
Calls for the establishment of an industrial park especially for the tribal brothers
Hyderabad: Ministers KTR and Satyavati Rathore on Thursday attended the CMSTEI Tribal Founders Success Meet at Park Hyatt. Speaking on this occasion, KTR said that BRS government will come back to power after the 3rd. He said that God created man and man created caste. KTR stated that he strongly believes that every human being has equal intelligence.
Talent is not owned by anyone. They want to take advantage of available opportunities at the right time. 500 tribal brothers who have succeeded through CMSTEI programme want to work to inspire others. KTR called for the establishment of an industrial park especially for the tribal brothers.
