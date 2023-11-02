God created man and man created caste, says KTR

Hyderabad: Ministers KTR and Satyavati Rathore on Thursday attended the CMSTEI Tribal Founders Success Meet at Park Hyatt. Speaking on this occasion, KTR said that BRS government will come back to power after the 3rd. He said that God created man and man created caste. KTR stated that he strongly believes that every human being has equal intelligence.



Talent is not owned by anyone. They want to take advantage of available opportunities at the right time. 500 tribal brothers who have succeeded through CMSTEI programme want to work to inspire others. KTR called for the establishment of an industrial park especially for the tribal brothers.



